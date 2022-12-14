Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $279.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

