Jefferies Financial Group Trims InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Target Price to GBX 5,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
