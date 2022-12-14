Jefferies Financial Group Trims InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Target Price to GBX 5,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.