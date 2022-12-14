Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRTGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Jet2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

