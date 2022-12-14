JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $739,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,638,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

