Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 40,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 360,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 97,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.