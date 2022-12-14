Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 40,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 360,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.
PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
