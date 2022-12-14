Joystick (JOY) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Joystick has a total market cap of $113.07 million and approximately $197,686.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00014352 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00240632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55506034 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $206,437.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.