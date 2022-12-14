Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.80 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Joystick has a market cap of $113.80 million and $200,641.52 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00238005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55506034 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $206,437.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

