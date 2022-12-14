JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,660 ($32.63) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLWYF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Bellway has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $18.30.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
