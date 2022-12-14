JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Neutral

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWODF. HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.28) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

