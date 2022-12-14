JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Trading Down 1.8%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 29.00 and last traded at 29.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

