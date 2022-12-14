Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KALU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -930.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 140,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

