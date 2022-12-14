Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.88

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004873 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $306.93 million and $15.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 348,498,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,493,272 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

