Keel Point LLC Acquires 3,744 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

