Keel Point LLC Buys 4,199 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 668.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.92.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

