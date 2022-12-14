Keel Point LLC Buys 92 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

