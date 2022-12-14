Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.60. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$26.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.88.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

