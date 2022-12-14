Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 367.8% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KGFHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 102,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,686. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
