Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 367.8% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Price Performance

KGFHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 102,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,686. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kingfisher

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

