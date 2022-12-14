Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 37,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,558,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 11.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 330.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 840.3% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Recommended Stories

