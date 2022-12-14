Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 37,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,558,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 11.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.