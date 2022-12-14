KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Up 2.0 %

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $409.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.