Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $722,438.26

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Komodo has a total market cap of $27.89 million and $722,438.26 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00262255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00084281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,181,760 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

