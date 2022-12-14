Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP Sells $18,520.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $18,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,270.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,145. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

