Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 7,032 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. 1,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,498. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.