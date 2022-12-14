Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 298,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,464,279. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

