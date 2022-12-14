Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

