Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $37,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

