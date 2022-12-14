Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 198 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

