Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

