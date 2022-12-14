Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $415,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 65,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. 10,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,280. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

