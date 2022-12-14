Kujira Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $52.99 million and approximately $188,223.14 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,791,920 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.55010588 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221,464.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

