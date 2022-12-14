Lee Klarich Sells 15,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.