Lee Klarich Sells 15,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.