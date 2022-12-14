Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 9,269 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.