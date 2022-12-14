Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 942,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,935 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $37,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 25,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,904. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

