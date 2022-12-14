Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,121,926. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

