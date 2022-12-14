Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,494,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,198. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

