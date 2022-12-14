Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 455,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,845,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $99.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.