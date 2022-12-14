Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 17,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

