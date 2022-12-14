Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 7,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

