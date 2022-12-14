Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 120 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,511.93. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,892. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,324.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

