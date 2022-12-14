Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. 2,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,807. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $185.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

