LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $22,627.10 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00507551 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.21 or 0.04948474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,361.32 or 0.30072623 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.