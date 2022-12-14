Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of LEN opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

