Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,228 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for approximately 3.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 219,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161,636. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 0.58. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

