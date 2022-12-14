Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Down to $90.97

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.97, but opened at $82.42. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $78.58, with a volume of 11,677 shares changing hands.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

