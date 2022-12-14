Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

LGND stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

