Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 19,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 229.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 653,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 262,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEV. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

