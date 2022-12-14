Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
ZEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 19,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ZEV. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.