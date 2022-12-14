Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 70,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,482. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Limbach by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

