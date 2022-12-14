Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

