Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Linde by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,834. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.17. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

