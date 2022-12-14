Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.19 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $1.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

