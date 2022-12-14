Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $112,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE LOCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.